Phnom Penh: It has been reported that the Department of Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection of the Ministry of Interior launched a raid on a massage parlor called King Sora Massage after a tip off that it was a cover for sexual exploitation.



The crackdown took place on the evening of March 5, 2020, at the “King Sora Massage” mall on Street 350 in Boeung Keng Kang 3, Boeung Keng Kang District, Phnom Penh.

10 women rescued were reported to be Vietnamese nationals who worked on the premises and were sent to the labor department for further action.

Video: TVFB