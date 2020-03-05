Phnom Penh: According to the Department of Anti-Technology Crime, an 18-year-old man was arrested on March 03, 2020, on pornography charges.

The suspect, 18-year-old Sok Theara, has admitted that in early January 2020, he had set up a fake Facebook and Telegram account for the purpose of producing, storing and distributing (*source mentions child, but could refer to younger women) pornography featuring both Cambodian and foreign girls. He used Facebook and Telegram for the purpose of generating revenue from visitor downloads and uploaded such videos from other social networks.

The suspect was remanded to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal action. Currently, there are opportunists creating Group Chat and Telegram groups to distribute (*again source says child) pornography and, at times, serious (*child) pornography. His Excellency Lt. Gen. Chea Pov, director of the department, warned that further action would be taken against the crime. AREY

Other sources, including say the suspect was arrested in the village of Anlong Kang Thmey, Sangkat Prey Sar, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh, after set up a fake Telegram account using the name Kyoun Eduy and had set up several Telegram groups, some of which had up to 10,000 members, to actively distribute pornographic photos and videos on the Telegram social network (*no mention of child images).