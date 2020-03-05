Phnom Penh: According to a letter signed by Khun Huot, the governor of the Chroy Changvar, it is required that Lucky Supermarket’s Chroy Changva branch must relocate because the current location is 100% unfit.

The store is on a narrow location with not enough parking and is affecting public order and causing traffic jams at the roundabout.

The notice also gives Ms. Heng Phuong Eang, the representative of DIFI LICAB Private Limited (Chroy Changva Branch) one month to relocate from the date of notification. KHMERNOTE