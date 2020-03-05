A South Korean man went to the Phnom Penh Police Office on March 4, 2020 at 9:00 am, requesting authorities to help him return to his country of origin after an overstay of his visa which expired over 3 years ago on 22.01.2017.

Police say YOO HONG YUL, a 62-year-old South Korean national, had entered the Kingdom of Cambodia on December 22, 2016 via the Poipet International Checkpoint.

The case is being forwarded to the Directorate General of Investigation and Implementation of the Directorate General of Immigration to carry out further legal proceedings.