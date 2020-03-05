Phnom Penh: On the evening of March 4, 2020, Nuon Pok, former director of the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Department of Land Management, Urban Planning, Construction and Cadastral department, was sent to Phnom Penh Municipal Court and charged with abusing power, violating natural resources and providing false documents to the authorities.

The case is being handled by Kuch Kimlong, a prosecutor representing the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. The ACU detained Nuon Pok on March 1, 2020 on suspicion of corruption during his tenure.

A senior official of the Anti-Corruption Unit confirmed to the media on March 3, 2020 that the arrest was led by Kem Sopheap, director of the Anti-Corruption Unit investigation.

Nuon Pok took over the position of Director of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Department of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction on March 23, 2016. He was held the position for two years. AREY