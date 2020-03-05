Takeo: Authorities detained one of two brothers on suspicion of murder on March 3, 2020

Mum Em, a 32-year-old male resident of Koh Yong village, Orov commune, Traing district, a construction worker escaped. A second named Mom Or, a 29-year-old male construction worker living with his brother was detained. The victim were Meas Samon, 56, a farmer, who was killed, and his wife, Mrs. Srey, 57.

The two suspects, armed with knives stabbed the victims who were sleeping in a cot , causing serious injuries. They were later taken to Russian Hospital.

The motive is reported to be that the suspects accused the victim of being a witch.

The suspects were competent to build a case to take legal action. Images of scene: AREY