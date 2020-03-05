Phnom Penh: Police in Toul Kork and Daun Penh arrested 51 (2 female) drug suspects and 10 packs of drugs were seized.

The crackdown took place on March 4, 2020 at 22:00, near the train tracks in Village 16, Sangkat Teuk Laak I, Khan Toul Kork, and Srah Chak, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. The arrests targeted both dealers and users.

15-17 motorbikes and several pieces of drug paraphernalia were taken as evidence. The suspects are currently being detained and questioned for further proceedings. RASMEI