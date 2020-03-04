Business & Property Crime FEATURED Latest 

Phnom Penh Condo Construction Suspended

Phnom Penh: The authority of Boeung Tumpon II commune has led a delegation to suspend work on a condominium under construction without proper permits.

The suspension of the condominium construction was made by authorities at 3 pm on March 4, 2020, in Group 3, Thnor Chrum 5, Sangkat Boeung Tumpun II, Meanchey district, Phnom Penh.

The above construction site, owned by 55-year-old Ly Sam Oun, is unauthorized.

Reportedly, the construction manager has agreed to temporarily suspend construction until the permit is approved. TVFB

