PHNOM PENH: A man was arrested on March 4, 2020, on the street 15/Street 136, Sangkat Kandal Market 1, Daun Penh district.

The suspect had caused criminal damage to property at the Green House Cafe on the street after getting drunk and seeing his wife (*who either worked in the cafe or a shop next to it).

Suspecting his wife was in a relationship with another man, he went into the cafe and smashed items armed with a meat cleaver, before he was arrested by law enforcement

The suspect, identified as Boroth Chamroeun, 42, lives in a rented house near the scene on Street 15.



The victim filed a complaint and demanded $ 6,000 in damages, while the suspects were interrogated by the Psar Kandal police and he was sent to the Central Market Administration Police, for further inquiries. The case was referred to Daun Penh district police for further action. AREY