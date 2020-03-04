Phnom Penh: A man drove his Highlander at speed into a central divider.

The incident happened at 11 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in front of the entrance to Toul Kork Market in Village 16, Boeng Kak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to a source, he saw a silver-colored Highlander, license plate number 2AC-4668, traveling along Highway 289 at a rapid speed. At the scene, the car swerved to the left and slammed into the yellow and black concrete. Nobody was injured.

After the incident, the competent authorities took the car away to await legal settlement. POST NEWS