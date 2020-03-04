Phnom Penh: A young Filipino woman died after she crashed her motorcycle into a brick wall at 11:35 am on March 4, 2020, on Street 92, Sangkat Khmum, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The victim was named as MARASIGAN MORESETTE ACERO, 21, a teacher at WESTLINE EDUCATION GROUP.

According to sources at the scene, the victim was chasing a pair of thieves who had stolen her property when she crashed at high speed.

After the incident, authorities transported her body to Wat Teuk Thla pagoda to wait for relatives.