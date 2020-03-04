Business & Property Crime FEATURED Health Latest 

Authorities Close Chinese Mart In Siem Reap

Siem Reap: On March 2-3, 2020, Colonel Nop Sarak ordered the Svay Dangkum Police Police Force to cooperate with the anti-economic crime police force of the Siem Reap Police Commissariat to investigate a Chinese owned supermarket..

After an inspection, it was found that many goods were defective posed a risk to public health.

The (*Sonji Huang Lan) shop, in Mondul 2 village, Svay Dangkum is owned by Chinese national Ju Haifeng, 39.

Over the 2 day inspection 145 improper items weighing 898 kg were found to be below legal standards.

A temporary closure order was given and the owners taken to the provincial commission for further proceedings. POST NEWS

