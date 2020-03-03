Work on the Phnom Penh-Sihanouk Expressway, began in July 2019 and has achieved 20% completion, according to the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport has released.

The high-speed road project is scheduled to be completed ahead of schedule (in September 2022).

A meeting was held with a delegation of the Ministry of National Assembly on March 2 to examine the activities and progress of the high-speed highway construction, as well as to find and solve problems encountered during construction.

The Secretary of State said that all ministries and institutions have cooperated strongly in the acceleration of the construction, and the Ministry of Economy and Finance has studied and solved 70% of the impact cases and plans to finish the work by May 2020. KPT