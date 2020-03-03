Siem Reap: Provincial and Phnom Penh Police detained a suspect, Oeun Oun, aged 38 from Kampong Cham province on suspicion of fraud, illegally dressing up as a monk and using a false seal.

On the day of the incident in Trapeang Ses Village, Sangkat Kork Chak / Siem Reap, police received information from monks at Wat Thmey (Kbal pagoda) that a fake monk was collecting funds.

The suspect, who later admitted in questioning, admitted that he was collecting funds for personal gain and spent the money on drugs.

After his confession, the Siem Reap police chief ordered to file the case to court for criminal prosecution. KBN



