Bangladeshi Worker Dies In Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH: A foreigner died on March 2, 2020, in a construction worker’s building, of company Booyoung on Russian Federation Road, Borey Kamakor Village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok.

The Bangladeshi national was named as ALOM JAHANGIR, a 46-year-old who was a construction worker at the scene.

Prior to the incident, the construction manager reported that the deceased was found dead in the sleeping quarters, and the local authority reported to the forensic specialist.

 According to the conclusions of Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, a doctor at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, he died of a heart attack. The deceased was taken to Wat Teuk Thla.

