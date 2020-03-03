Crime FEATURED Latest 

4 Nigerians Arrested In Sen Sok

cne111 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: On March 2, 2020 at 12:20 pm, Police in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior went to a condominium (*Zong Ruby?), for some issue to do with a 55-year-old Korean-born business owner.

Local police said in the operation, acting on a search warrant, they detained four Nigerians (*three pictured) in connection with crimes (*says kidnapping, but could be onine fraud) in Vietnam.

Materials including 3 passports, 4 laptops and 8 cell phones.

The four suspects were referred to the Criminal Police Department for further proceedings. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Vicious Attack On Young Kandal Woman

cne0

Siem Reap Man Decapitates Father

cne0

Man Dies After ‘Magic Hand’ Massage

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *