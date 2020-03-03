Phnom Penh: On March 2, 2020 at 12:20 pm, Police in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior went to a condominium (*Zong Ruby?), for some issue to do with a 55-year-old Korean-born business owner.

Local police said in the operation, acting on a search warrant, they detained four Nigerians (*three pictured) in connection with crimes (*says kidnapping, but could be onine fraud) in Vietnam.

Materials including 3 passports, 4 laptops and 8 cell phones.

The four suspects were referred to the Criminal Police Department for further proceedings. POST NEWS