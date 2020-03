Kampot: A foreign male died at 12 noon on March 1, 2020, in Village 1, Sangkat Kampong Kandal, Kampot Province. The foreigner reported to be around 40 years old, drowning after jumping from the bridge of Prek Kampot.

After the incident, people and authorities immediately launched a rescue boat recover the victim.

No further details are given.

Images of scene: POST NEWS