Prey Veng province: A horrific fire broke out at Kok Ou market in Kampong Trabek district, Prey Veng province, killing a boy, and seriously injuring (*or killing, reports vary) his young sister. Their mother was rescued and sent to hospital after the fire broke out on Wednesday. March 2020.

Sources have not yet identified the cause of the fire, but a neighbor told the media that the house was used to sell gasoline. KHMERNOTE