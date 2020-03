Preah Vihear: At 10:40 pm on February 29, 2020, a man shot himself in Choam Ksan District, Preah Vihear Province.

The victim, Sok Phat Yuthy, 25, an officer in Brigade 9, pulled out an AK 47 and shot himself in the head, reportedly after his mother told him to stop singing karaoke.

After the incident, authorities came to the checkpoint and handed the body over to relatives for a funeral. POST NEWS