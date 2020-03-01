Sihanouk: Nay police have detained a foreign ship named COURAGEOUS off the coast of Koh Tang and..

The police force cracked down on the illegal ship on February 27, 2020, and on the morning of March 1, 2020, the vessel was brought to the port of Sihanoukville for further proceedings.

According to a statement from the National Police, dated March 1, the ship’s commander confirmed to authorities that the vessel was detained. The MT-COURAGEOUS, registered in CAMEROON, has a crew of 16 and was ordered to leave from Taiwan’s KAO HSIUNG port on February 15, 2020. On February 26, 2020, the ship anchored at N10o05.1300 ‘, E103o07.8593’ pending new regulations from the employer .

According to UN Security Council documents and documents, the ship has been used to violate UN Security Council Resolutions 2375 and 2397 adopted September 2017, regarding sanctions on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), which prohibits transfers Ship to ship (SHIP-TO-SHIP / STS) to the cargo boat of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

MT-COURAGEOUS is currently being detained by the police and the case was sent to the prosecutor of the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Court for further proceedings and legal action.