Phnom Penh: On February 29, 2020, a military officer shot his brother-in-law three times in Boeung Salang Village, Sangkat Russey Keo, Russey Keo District.

According to witnesses at the scene, the victim had a verbal altercation with his wife, and then the victim’s brother-in-law stopped him, and shot him with his pistol. The victim was taken to Calmette Hospital for treatment and the shooter escaped.

Russey Keo district police are investigating. POST NEWS