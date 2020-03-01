Phnom Penh: A man driving a white Mercedes Maybach got angry after a Toyota hit him from behind. Refusing to stop, the military officer in the Mercedes gave chase, firing his gun. Police then intervened in the incident on the night of February 29, 2020 in Koh Pich neighborhood Chamkar Mon river.

The military man was named as Long Lundy, 35.

Traffic police say a car crash was caused by the drunk Corolla driver.

Both vehicles were kept at the Chamkarmon Inspectorate, but the military man was taken away by Phnom Penh Armed Forces for disciplining. RASMEI