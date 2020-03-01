Phnom Penh: In February 2020, accidents killed 139 people and injured 383. At least 106 people were killed in motorcycle accidents, according to the report of the Department of Traffic and Public Order of the National Police.

The number of road traffic accidents in the country in February 2020 decreased compared to February 2019.

In February 2019, a total of 362 road accidents occurred in February, killing 162 and injuring 560. .

In January 2020, there were 358 road accidents nationwide, killing 206 people and injuring 559. Of the 206 deaths, 159 were motorcycle riders and 116 were without helmets.

In 2019, road accidents across the country killed 1981 people and injured 6,141. SWIFT