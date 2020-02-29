Roadside Being Cleared In Siem Reap
Siem Reap: On February 28, 2020, the Provincial Administrative Working Group began clearing Sokha (*most likely Sok San) Road from Sivatha Road to the city ring road.
Currently, the Department of Public Works and Transport has been working on the Kol Kork intersection, clearing the road and installing drainage.
The administration urges the public to remove any structures that have affected the roadside (and have already been informed by the local authorities) so that the construction process can be completed on time.
Also, thanks to the people living along this road who have been cooperating with the Provincial Government for the smooth construction of the road and its completion in due time.
One thought on “Roadside Being Cleared In Siem Reap”
This is likely Sok San Road, not Sokha as the article states. Because there are no long-shots identifying businesses on the road in this coverage, it is hard to tell. I was able to identify a “Danube Villa” sign in one of the medium shots, so it is likely Sok San.