Siem Reap: On February 28, 2020, the Provincial Administrative Working Group began clearing Sokha (*most likely Sok San) Road from Sivatha Road to the city ring road.

Currently, the Department of Public Works and Transport has been working on the Kol Kork intersection, clearing the road and installing drainage.

The administration urges the public to remove any structures that have affected the roadside (and have already been informed by the local authorities) so that the construction process can be completed on time.

Also, thanks to the people living along this road who have been cooperating with the Provincial Government for the smooth construction of the road and its completion in due time.