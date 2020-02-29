Phnom Penh: Phnom Penh court convicted former chiefs, deputy chiefs and officials of the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction for money laundering, abuse of power and regulations, and confiscation of certain assets into state property. The decision was made on February 27, 2020.



Phnom Penh Municipal Court spokesman Kuch Kimlong confirmed in the evening of February 27 that the Phnom Penh Municipal Court decided on February 27 to convict Loeu Bunroeun, Former Director of Pursat Provincial Department of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction to eight years in prison and a fine of 8 million Riels.

He added that in addition to the conviction two cars, a 2010 Lexus 570, a white gold, and some property were seized by the state.

Separately, a spokesperson for the Phnom Penh Municipal Court said that one of the stakeholders – Tea Buntheng, a former OWSO officer – had been sentenced to two years and six months in prison and a fine of five million riels. Former deputy director Chea Vuthy was sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of five million riel.



The ACU arrested the chief and officials of Pursat Provincial Office in connection with a corruption scam involving $ 100,000 in exchange for construction permits in a restaurant in Pursat on July 27, 2019. RASMEI