Phnom Penh: A Toyota Prius smashed into an Indian tuk-tuk, overturning the 3 wheeler and seriously injured the Passap driver. The Prius driver then drove away from the scene, leaving the front bumper behind.

The incident occurred at 11:10 pm on February 28, 2020, along the 1003 block of 1958 in the neighborhood. Phnom Penh Thmey, Sen Sok District.

The injured man was taken to hospital and police are searching for the runaway driver. RASMEI