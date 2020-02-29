Phnom Penh: The death of a South Korean tourist was reported on February 28, 2020 at 2:30 pm on the 5th floor of a property on Street 288, Group 41, Village 6, Boeng Keng Kang II. He was found in the bathroom sitting on the floor with a cord around his neck (*note images of scene seem strange).

KIM INSU, South Korean male aged 45 was a tourist, authorities said.

After the incident, the Boeung Keng Kang Police Force and Post Police arrived at the scene and reported to the prosecutor, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, the Technical Bureau of Police, the Police Office, the Criminal Office, and the Bureau of Investigation and Procedure. Immigration Plan and City Forensic Doctor for Establish an autopsy committee.

As a result, according to the information collected and examined by Oknha Dr. Nong Sovannroth and the police, the technical office has confirmed that the death was a suicide.

After the inspection, the body was sent to the Wat Teuk Thla, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.