Sihanoukville: Water levels were high in the morning in areas including Ochheuteal.

Experts say this is due to seasonal changes. For the coastal areas, the tide is reported to be stronger than usual.

In this case, authorities have called on residents who live near the beach or have homes close to tidal water, such as the Damlong area and Stung Hav district in Prey Nup, to remain alert to the rising tide to prevent property damage. RASMEI