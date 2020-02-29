Crime FEATURED Latest 

6 Viets, 1 Nigerian and 1 Colombian Go To Immigration

On Friday February 28, 2020, the Department of Investigation and Procedure said that six Vietnamese nationals were arrested for visa offenses.

1- NGUYEN DUC DUNG Male, 2- DAO CONGRESS HAN Male, 3- NGO VAN HAI Male, 4- NGUYEN THI ANH Female, 5- BATTAMBANG Male, 6- LI THI PHUONG THAO Female

A Nigerian man JOHN ONWE, was deported and prohibited from entering the Kingdom for three years.

Colombian national, MARTINES LOPES SAMIR was also accused of some sort of fraud in a Casino and was set for deportation. GDI

