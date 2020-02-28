Battambang: At 9:10 am, February 28, 2020, there was a traffic accident between a VIP bus and motorbike along National Road 5, Sala Trav village, Kampong Sang commune, Sangke district, Battambang province.

The Virak Buntham ownerd vehicle, Phnom Penh 2AD-4369, hit a 67-year-old man and a 63-year-old female passenger, who died.

Before the accident, the victims were riding a motorcycle from the west and were turning left when the bus hit them from the rear, causing the death and serious injury.

The bus then left the road and overturned down the embankment

No information on the bus passengers or driver is known. POST NEWS