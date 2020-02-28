Phnom Penh: Authorities detained a suspect for stealing from a massage parlor customer on February 27: 2020 at 10:30 pm on Street 118, Village 2, Phsar Kandal 1, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The suspect, Sao Rith alias Vav, is a 25-year-old Cambodian national who runs a massage parlor

The victim, Jeon Gwangho, a 43-year-old Korean man, was staying at the River Star Hotel, Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

At 8:30 pm, the victim went to the massage, and while getting a rub down had $ 1320 (*YES, one thousand three thousand twenty? source says$13,200, but must be an typo??) exchanged with counterfeit dollar bills. The suspect managed to escape with the money.

Received a complaint from the victim, the Justice Department’s Inspector General of Justice visited the scene and cooperated with the Central Market Police 1, who conducted a check on the owner of the location and brought him in for questioning. After questioning, the suspect confessed to stealing $ 7,00(0) from the guest. On the morning of February 28, police were continuing search and found $ 100 bills hidden in a pile of garbage cans.

The case is to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for the implementation of the legal procedure. POST NEWS