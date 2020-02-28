Crime FEATURED Latest 

Korean Relieved To Get Back $1.3k Massage Theft

cne38 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: Authorities detained a suspect for stealing from a massage parlor customer on February 27: 2020 at 10:30 pm on Street 118, Village 2, Phsar Kandal 1, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The suspect, Sao Rith alias Vav, is a 25-year-old Cambodian national who runs a massage parlor

The victim, Jeon Gwangho, a 43-year-old Korean man, was staying at the River Star Hotel, Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

At 8:30 pm, the victim went to the massage, and while getting a rub down had $ 1320 (*YES, one thousand three thousand twenty? source says$13,200, but must be an typo??) exchanged with counterfeit dollar bills. The suspect managed to escape with the money.

Received a complaint from the victim, the Justice Department’s Inspector General of Justice visited the scene and cooperated with the Central Market Police 1, who conducted a check on the owner of the location and brought him in for questioning. After questioning, the suspect confessed to stealing $ 7,00(0) from the guest. On the morning of February 28, police were continuing search and found $ 100 bills hidden in a pile of garbage cans.

The case is to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for the implementation of the legal procedure. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Italian Dies In Kep

cne0

Armed Raid On Chinese Kidnappers

cne0

Koh Rong Development Project

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *