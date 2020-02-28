Phnom Penh: Police arrested a couple, both aged 24, on February 28, 2020 at 8:30 pm on, Street 154, Sangkat Phsar Kandal 1, Daun Penh District.

A 56-year-old British man made a complaint of robbery.

According to the sources on February 27, 2020 at 10:30 pm, the victim entered a massage parlor located at No. 5, Street 154, and after returning to his hotel noticed he was $400 out of pocket. He returned to the massage, and was offered $150, which he refused and filed a complaint.

After questioning, the scamming duo are being sent to Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal action. POST NEWS