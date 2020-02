Phnom Penh: Initial reports say a white male suddenly died on the corner of 19/178 in Daun Penh between 8.30/9 pm on Wednesday 27, 2020.

No further details are given, except that preliminary reports believe the man was a Belgian national (unconfirmed). UPDATE: A later report says the man was British. Police at the scene say he died of a heart attack.

The body was placed at Teuk Thla pagoda to wait for relatives. Updates to follow.