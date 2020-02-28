Preah Sihanouk Province: According to a Facebook post, Chinese man was found dead near a boulevard in Borey Koch Asia at 10:00 am, February 28, 2020, in Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.

The man was named as Niu Shuangsuo, according to a security source in Borei Kochi Asia. Before the incident he went to buy food when a group of children ran to tell him that a Chinese man was lying on the ground. The security guard went to see, and found he had died and contacted authorities.

No more details are known. KBN