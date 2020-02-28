Phnom Penh: After a picture showing a man urinating on the side of Phnom Penh bus was widely circulated, this morning, February 28th, the Public Transport Authority has issued a statement announcing the suspension of the person from his work.

The statement said that the driver of the bus, Cheng Chetra, who was urinating on the bus in public has been disciplined. The press release states, “The Ministry considers that this action has affected the service delivery unit’s reputation.” The public in particular has also affected the dignity, good manners, hygiene, public order and beauty of Phnom Penh. FAST NEWS

Read the press release below: