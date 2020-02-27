Kampot: An construction worker fell from the eight-storey of “Kampot” hotel he was subcontracted at 8 am on February 27, 2020.

“New Kampot” is located in the village of May, Sangkat Kampong Kandal, Kampot City.

The victim was identified as Leng Vannak, a 29-year-old from Sen Sok district, Phnom Penh.

The victim’s brother stated that prior to the incident, the victim had gone up to the eighth floor to wash the (*pool?), but suddenly fell to the ground, causing instant death.



However, workers at the scene found that after the victim had washed the basin, he slipped. Others speculated that he may have been pushed.

However, such assumptions could not be confirmed.

.

Following the incident, a technical police officer came down to conduct an autopsy and a thorough examination of the scene and concluded that the victim slipped on soapy water.

The victim’s body taken by authorities and will be sent to his family for traditional ceremonies. KBN



