Phnom Penh: A Ford Raptor hit a divider, carried on driving on burst tires for around 100 m and then crashed off the road. The driver fled. The incident occurred at 11:50 pm, February 26, 2020, along R5 in Sras Chak commune, Daun Penh district.

The car, which had no license plates was seen driving at high speeds beofre the incident. RASMEI