PHNOM PENH – A man driving a black Mercedes, Phnom Penh 2AZ-98888 hit a woman on a motorcycle, causing her leg injuries. The driver then fled the scene (*it seems somebody managed to take a pic of the rear of the car) . The incident happened at 08:40 AM in Chak Angre Krom Commune, Meanchey District, Phnom Penh.

The victim, 25, was taken by ambulance to Calmette Hospital.

If you see any of the vehicles, please contact Colonel Chim Sopheak, Deputy Inspector General of Traffic Police, at the Inspector General of Meanchey (089 558 844).