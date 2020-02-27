Siem Reap: Provincial Police from the Office of Investigation and Procedure detained a Chinese man at 7:30 pm on February 26, 2020. The man was arrested for intentionally causing damage at 11:30 pm on 26 February. at a laundry in Trapeang Treng Village, Sangkat Sala Kamroeuk, Siem Reap Province.

Police say the foreigner, GUO BING, 50, damaged property belonging to YUAN JIAN, the Chinese owner of the laundry shop.

The foreigner, was sent to Siem Reap Provincial Court and was held in temporary detention at the provincial court in preparation for the legal case. GDI