Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Arrested For Criminal Damage

cne9 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Siem Reap: Provincial Police from the Office of Investigation and Procedure detained a Chinese man at 7:30 pm on February 26, 2020. The man was arrested for intentionally causing damage at 11:30 pm on 26 February. at a laundry in Trapeang Treng Village, Sangkat Sala Kamroeuk, Siem Reap Province.

Police say the foreigner, GUO BING, 50, damaged property belonging to YUAN JIAN, the Chinese owner of the laundry shop.

The foreigner, was sent to Siem Reap Provincial Court and was held in temporary detention at the provincial court in preparation for the legal case. GDI

You May Also Like

Vietnamese Massage Shops Raided In Meanchey

cne0

Foreign Business Checks Suspended In SHK

cne0

British Over Stayer Given 1 Way Ticket To Bangkok

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *