The name of the “Park Road” in Baridhara Diplomatic Zone in Dhaka has been renamed after Cambodia’s late King Norodom Sihanouk.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRAD) Minister Md Tajul Islam unveiled the name plaque of ‘King Norodom Sihanouk Road’ while attending a program at the entrance of the park road in Baridhara area organized by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Wednesday”

The decision to name “Baridhara Park Road” in Dhaka’s diplomatic zone after Cambodia’s late king Norodom Sihanouk and a road in Phnom Penh after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was taken while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid a state visit to Cambodia in 2001, reports BSS.

Regarding the implementation of the decision, the LGRD minister said: “Bangladesh and Cambodia are two good friends and the decision to rename a Dhaka road after the name of Cambodia’s late King has been implemented as per the pledge made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”

At the same time, he said the “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road” will be inaugurated in Phnom Penh in April next.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, DNCC Panel Mayor Jamal Mostafa, Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sofia, Senor Secretary of the Local Government Division Helaluddin Ahmed, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and diplomats from the two countries, among others, attended the program.

Norodom Sihanouk served as prime minister, president and king of Cambodia twice from 1941 to 1955 and 1993 to 2004. He died on October 15 in 2012. DHAKA TRIBUNE