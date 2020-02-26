The World Poker Tour has announced that it will hold the first WPT main tour event in Asia in seven years with WPT Cambodia scheduled to take place from 21 to 25 July at NagaWorld.

Featuring a US$3,500 buy-in main event, the full WPT Cambodia festival will feature 26 events running from 15 to 28 July 2019, with buy-ins ranging from US$200 to US$15,000.

The inaugural WPT Cambodia last November, which was not part of the main WPT tour, attracted a field of 750 starters to its US$1,100 main event.

The WPT will also host the Season XIX WPT DeepStacks Cambodia festival from 11 to 24 November 2020.

“The WPT continues to expand globally and we are delighted to break new ground in the Asia-Pacific region to open our 19th season this July with WPT Cambodia,” said WPT CEO Adam Pliska.

“The breakthroughs made last November showed the poker world the magnificent NagaWorld and the passion of the network of players who flew from all corners of the globe to attend the record-breaking event.”

The WPT last held a main tour event in Asia in South Korea in 2013.

ASGAM