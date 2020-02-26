Takeo: On the morning of February 26, 2020, there was an accident in Beoung Tras Village, Boeng Trang commune, south of Samrong district, Takeo province, between a train and truck.

The train hit a Hyundai driven across the tracks by 24-year-old male from Bati district, Takeo province, who was seriously injured.

The report says the driver of the truck was listening to music on earphones and did not hear the horn of the train.

After the incident, the victim was taken to hospital. POST NEWS