Phnom Penh: Boeung Keng Kang district police confirmed that on 26 February 2020, at 7.30 am, a Nigerian man, aong with a Vietnamese man and woman were arrested in Boeung Keng Kang I, Phnom Penh. The exact crimes are not clear, but involve the internet.

The suspects are:

1. Frank Ikenna Otujieme, 30 year old Nigerian national

2. Trannam Phong, male, 39 years old, Vietnamese.

3. Ngo Thi An, female, 29 years old, Vietnamese

