Kandal province: A drunk man hit musicians and damaged musical instruments at 22:30, February 23, 2020, at the home of Mith Meng, in Trapeang Chrey village, Chheu Khmao commune, Koh Thom district, Kandal province.

Koh Thom district police officer informed media that the suspect was Sam Pheap, a 48-year-old Cambodian national, was living in Trapeang Chrey village, Chheu Khmao commune, Koh Thom district, Kandal province. The victim was Nhor Soeung, a 34-year-old Cambodian national, the owner of the Me Khon era band (damaged some musical instruments), and another, Vorn Thy, a 30-year-old Cambodian national.

The source said that, on the afternoon of February 23, 2020, the band was hired to perform at a party in Kandal province. The contemporary music group performed the usual dance songs until 22:30, when the suspect apparently wanted to sing a song that had just sung. The band leader stopped music, and a very drunk, disgruntled Sam Pheak got into a frenzy and beat up the band’s worker, Vy Thy, and destroyed a large number of musical instruments.

After the action, the suspect escaped. Victim Vuthy was transferred to a private hospital in Koh Thom province and the victim came to the police station to make a complaint.



Immediately after receiving the complaint, the police conducted an investigation, leading to the arrest of one of the suspects on the afternoon of February 24, 2020.



The suspect is currently being detained at the Inspector General’s Office for further legal proceedings. NKD