Siem Reap: On February 26, 2020, at 14:30, the Siem Reap Provincial Police and Immigration officers arrested a foreigner at a rented room in Svay Dangkum village, Sangkat Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap city, Siem Reap.

The foreigner named TONY COSTIE, a 52-year-old Canadian male, was living in the apartment with his Cambodian girlfriend.

He arrived in the Kingdom of Cambodia on March 19, 2019 throughSiem Reap International Airport to stay with his girlfriend and did not renew his visa for lack of funds. He was sent to Siem Reap eviction preparation office for further legal action. GDI