FEATURED Health Latest 

British Man Dies In Siem Reap

cne14 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Siem Reap: An British man was found dead at a rented house in Group 3, Svay Dong village, Svay Dangkum city, Siem Reap province, at 5:20 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Police say the victim, PAUL RAYMOND GREEN, 63, had been staying at the house for three years. After complaining of chest pain, he was taken to Siem Reap Referral Hospital at 11:45 pm, where he died the next morning of a heart attack.

His remains were taken to Stung Mean Chey, Phnom Penh, waiting for the family.

You May Also Like

Bokor Wind Damages Hundreds Of Houses

cne0

Four Immigration Officers Die In Kampot Crash

cne0

Aeon Gets New President After Losses

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *