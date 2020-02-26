Siem Reap: An British man was found dead at a rented house in Group 3, Svay Dong village, Svay Dangkum city, Siem Reap province, at 5:20 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Police say the victim, PAUL RAYMOND GREEN, 63, had been staying at the house for three years. After complaining of chest pain, he was taken to Siem Reap Referral Hospital at 11:45 pm, where he died the next morning of a heart attack.

His remains were taken to Stung Mean Chey, Phnom Penh, waiting for the family.