

Krtaie: WWF, the Fisheries Administration and Kratie and Stung Treng Fisheries Administration Cantonments embarked on a nine-day survey trip on the Mekong River to observe the Irrawaddy dolphins, listed as critically endangered by the IUCN Red List.

The team’s efforts were rewarded by an exciting record of two newborn dolphins, becoming the first calf births to be recorded by the team at the beginning of this year. This new dolphin members were spotted swimming among other adult animals in Kampi deep pool, north of Kratie town.

The results from the annual survey will be used to produce a report on population estimate of the Irrawaddy dolphin in the Mekong River. Next population report of the Mekong dolphin is expected to be available mid this year.

Full Report: WWF