The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has forecast that from February 27 to March 2, coastal areas are likely to experience low to moderate rainfall because of a low pressure valley climate covering Cambodia.

Read the following forecasts by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology:

1. The Dangrek Mountains: The minimum temperature is 21-23 ° C – The maximum temperature is 32-34 ° C

Central Plains

– The minimum temperature is 23-25 ​​° C

– The maximum temperature is 32-34 ° C

Coast

– Minimum temperature is 24-26 ° C

– maximum temperature is 31-33 ° C

– From February 27 to March 2, parts of the coastal provinces will experience low to medium rainfall.