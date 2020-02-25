Weekly Weather; Light Rain For Coast
The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has forecast that from February 27 to March 2, coastal areas are likely to experience low to moderate rainfall because of a low pressure valley climate covering Cambodia.
Read the following forecasts by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology:
1. The Dangrek Mountains: The minimum temperature is 21-23 ° C – The maximum temperature is 32-34 ° C
Central Plains
– The minimum temperature is 23-25 ° C
– The maximum temperature is 32-34 ° C
Coast
– Minimum temperature is 24-26 ° C
– maximum temperature is 31-33 ° C
– From February 27 to March 2, parts of the coastal provinces will experience low to medium rainfall.