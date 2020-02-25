Mondulkiri: A Vietnamese man was arrested by a rangers body as he and his accomplice held a dead peacock. One man managed to escape, leaving behind two motorbikes.

This incident occurred on February 22, 2020 at Peam Ou Lao village in Koh Mere Leu village, in Sre Pok Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Mondulkiri Provincial Department of Environment has now filed a case with the Mondulkiri Provincial Court for further proceedings.

After questioning and prosecution by the prosecution under the provisions of Articles 61 and 56 as a Class 3 Natural Resource Violation of the Protected Areas Act, the accused, identified as Nguyen Van Si, a 50-year-old man living in Feng Leng commune, Dak Lak province was taken to the investigating judge of the Mondulkiri court on the afternoon of February 24, 2020. He was then detained in prison in Mondulkiri. NKD