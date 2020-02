Phnom Penh: A driver of a Prius hit a divider near the construction site for the flyover in Chom Chao at 2 am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

The driver of the car, who was not identified, was taken away by ambulance.

Sources at the scene said they first saw the unmarked vehicle driving along highway. 4 from the west, and it slammed into the concrete barrier. The driver appeared to be seriously injured. RASMEI